Greenliant Highlights Reliable, Next Generation Data Storage at Embedded World 2022

SANTA CLARA, CA and NUREMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Greenliant's high reliability, high endurance NANDrive, ArmourDrive and Industrial Enterprise solid state storage products will be on display at embedded world 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany, June 21-23, in hall 2, booth 532. Greenliant will also be presenting a Micron IQ Partner TechTalk session about how integrating Micron's 176-layer NAND flash with Greenliant's industrial-grade SATA and NVMe PCIe controllers provides robust solid state drive (SSD) solutions ideal for data / video recording and other embedded applications in high-stress environments.

Title: Next-Generation 1TByte+ Industrial SSDs

When: Wednesday, June 22, 11:30am

Where: Micron booth 530 in hall 1

Greenliant's portfolio of SSDs and memory cards includes:

NANDrive SSDs: Ball grid array (BGA) form factor, multiple interfaces (eMMC, PATA, SATA), 1GB to 128GB, endurance from 5K to ultra-high 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles

Industrial Enterprise SSDs: High capacity SATA 6Gb/s 2.5" and NVMe PCIe Gen3 U.2, 800GB to 7.68TB, endurance from two to unrestricted drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years

ArmourDrive SSDs: SATA and NVMe, multiple form factors (mSATA, M.2 2242 / 2280, 2.5"), 4GB to 3.84TB, endurance from 3K to ultra-high 300K P/E cycles

ArmourDrive Memory Cards: CFast and SD / microSD, 8GB to 1TB, endurance up to 30K P/E cycles

Visit Greenliant at its distribution partner, Macnica ATD Europe's booth 2-532 to learn how Greenliant's NANDrive, ArmourDrive and Industrial Enterprise solid state storage products, including SSDs designed with EnduroSLC technology, address the endurance, longevity and reliability needs of demanding embedded systems.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, NANDrive and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

