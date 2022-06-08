AM Best has appointed Andrew Power as an independent Non-Executive Director to the Boards of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region subsidiaries, A.M. Best Europe Rating Services Ltd. (AMBERS), and A.M. Best (EU) Rating Services B.V. (AMBEU). His appointment is with effect from 6 June 2022.

Commenting on the appointment, Matthew C. Mosher, President CEO, AM Best Rating Services, Inc. and Chairman of AMBERS, said: "The appointment of Mr. Power adds a further step in the development and governance of our businesses across the EMEA region. Mr. Power's significant knowledge of the insurance and financial services sector and his background in developing commercial strategies and operational model transformation will be beneficial to the Boards and to our businesses."

Mr. Power has over 25 years experience in providing consulting services to insurance companies and other financial services institutions. As a former partner of the consulting arm of Deloitte UK, he developed and led the Strategy and Insurance Consulting practice across the U.K. Prior to joining Deloitte, Mr. Power was a Consulting Partner at Accenture where he ran the Insurance Strategy practice in the North America region. During his earlier career, he held positions as Partner at both EDS Consulting Practice and McKinsey and Co.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

