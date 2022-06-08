Anzeige
WKN: A2DHVN ISIN: SE0009242324 
Frankfurt
08.06.22
08:02 Uhr
5,270 Euro
-0,170
-3,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BYGGPARTNER I DALARNA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BYGGPARTNER I DALARNA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2022 | 15:29
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding AB changes name to ByggPartner Gruppen AB (288/22)

As from June 10, 2022, ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding AB will be listed under
its new company name, ByggPartner Gruppen AB. 

New company name:     ByggPartner Gruppen AB
------------------------------------------------
Unchange short name:   BYGGP         
------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0009242324     
------------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 129518        
------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8
52800399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
