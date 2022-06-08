Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding AB changes name to ByggPartner Gruppen AB (288/22)

As from June 10, 2022, ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding AB will be listed under its new company name, ByggPartner Gruppen AB. New company name: ByggPartner Gruppen AB ------------------------------------------------ Unchange short name: BYGGP ------------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009242324 ------------------------------------------------ Unchanged order book ID: 129518 ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.