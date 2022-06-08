Re:NewCell AB : GANNI Introduces Styles Made with Circulose in Main Collection

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Danish affordable luxury brand GANNI announces their first launch of products made partly with Circulose® within their 'Fabrics of the Future' initiative, an ambitious in-house programme dedicated to researching and developing innovative materials that will help inform the transition towards a more circular and lower impact fashion industry. The launch of these exclusive styles coincides with the Global Fashion Summit, the world's leading summit on sustainability in Fashion. During the summit, GANNI will host pop-ups around Copenhagen and in the brand's Copenhagen Flagship Store.

"Through Fabrics of the Future we are committed to supporting start-ups in scaling their innovations. Fabric innovations will play a crucial role in making fashion more circular as well as creating lower impact materials, but for that to happen brands need to place bets and take risks. We refuse to accept the industry status quo and with this initiative, we have created a solid framework where research, innovation and cross-industry knowledge sharing can live together. " - Nicolaj Reffstrup, GANNI Founder

Circulose® is a new natural material made by recovering discarded cotton textiles into a dissolving pulp. In a breakthrough process powered by 100% renewable energy, Circulose® transforms discarded textiles into a new material that needs no cotton fields, no oil, and no trees. As a soft introduction, two pants in the Pre-Fall collection will be made of 100% viscose of which 15% is Circulose® recycled from discarded textiles at Renewcell's plant in Sweden. GANNI is committed to incorporating more of the material into future collections and is already working on other styles upcoming collections.

"Working with progressive brands like GANNI is essential to our effort to make fashion circular at scale - we need their help to prove the quality and style potential of Circulose®. It's a major milestone for us to make it into GANNI's main collection. Circulose® changes fashion from the inside by liberating designers from the old constraints of textile-to-textile recycled materials. We are grateful for GANNI's leadership and look forward to expanding our collaboration as we proceed to open our new commercial scale recycling plant Renewcell 1 in Sundsvall, Sweden, this summer." - Patrik Lundström, Renewcell CEO

About GANNI

Based in Copenhagen and owned and run by husband-and-wife team Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup and Founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, GANNI has developed exponentially over recent years with its Scandi 2.0 sense of style full of personality and contrast. GANNI is all about making their community who wear their clothes feel even more confident and capable of anything. GANNI has offices in Copenhagen, London, Paris, New York & Shanghai and is represented in more than 600 of the world's top tier retailers as well as 37 GANNI retail locations across Europe and the United States. GANNI.com delivers internationally to 35 countries including Australia, Canada and South Korea.

GANNI is on a journey to become a more responsible version of themselves. They believe it is a moral obligation to do better every day. In 2020, the brand launched its Responsibility Game Plan, which comprises 44 Goals across People, Planet, Product, and Prosperity to reach by 2023. This helps GANNI in taking a holistic and results-driven approach to responsibility. The brand publishes an annual Responsibility Report to publicly share their progress and put their commitments out there. For the brand's newest collection. 92% of the production volume comes from responsible styles, meaning at least 50% of the composition is certified recycled, lower-impact, or organic. GANNI is committed to having 100% responsible styles in the future.

GANNI currently has 100% traceability on Stage 1-4 of their supply chain and has published all Stage 1 and 2 suppliers with the Open Apparel Registry to drive transparency.

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

