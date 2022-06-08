Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Dow Jones News
08.06.2022 | 15:37
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of AGM 08-Jun-2022 / 14:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

8 June 2022

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll.

The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: 

VOTES   %   VOTES    %   VOTES   WITHHELD 
                               FOR        AGAINST      TOTAL   VOTES 
1. To receive the Annual Report and 
                               68,021,928 99.99% 5,091    0.01% 68,027,019 11,374 
Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2021 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report       68,000,357 99.96% 26,266   0.04% 68,026,623 11,770 
3. To approve the Company's dividend policy         68,021,928 99.99% 5,091    0.01% 68,027,019 11,374 
4. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director          67,672,164 99.51% 334,289   0.49% 68,006,453 31,940 
5. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director         67,672,164 99.51% 334,289   0.49% 68,006,453 31,940 
6. To re-elect Barbara Powley as a Director         67,672,164 99.51% 334,289   0.49% 68,006,453 31,940 
7. To elect Jane Routledge as a Director           68,000,357 99.99% 6,096    0.01% 68,006,453 31,940 
8. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor            68,021,928 99.99% 5,091    0.01% 68,027,019 11,374 
                                                      11,374 
9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the 
Auditor's remuneration                    68,021,928 99.99% 5,091    0.01% 68,027,019 
 
 
10. To authorise the Company to make market 
                               68,021,928 99.99% 5,091    0.01% 68,027,019 11,374 
purchases of its own shares.* 
11. To authorise general meetings to be called 
                               67,796,213 99.66% 230,806   0.34% 68,027,019 11,374 
on not less than 14 clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES: 

All resolutions were passed. 
1. 
 
       Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total 
2.      for the appropriate resolution. 
 
       Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 
3.      resolution. 
 
       A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 
       voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 
4.      capital instructed" for any resolution. 
 
       The number of shares in issue at close of business on 6 June 2022 was 142,388,022 (the "Share Capital") 
5.      excluding 2,357,749 shares held in Treasury. 
 
       The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 
6.      which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/investor/. 
 
       A copy of resolutions 10-11 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism 
7.      and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
 For further information please contact: 
 
 
Helen Coyne 
                     Tel: +44 (0) 7709 516048 
Company Secretary, 
 
Link Company Matters Limited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  167010 
EQS News ID:  1371227 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371227&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2022 09:04 ET (13:04 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
