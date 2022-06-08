M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

8 June 2022

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll.

The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below:

VOTES % VOTES % VOTES WITHHELD FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES 1. To receive the Annual Report and 68,021,928 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 68,027,019 11,374 Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2021 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 68,000,357 99.96% 26,266 0.04% 68,026,623 11,770 3. To approve the Company's dividend policy 68,021,928 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 68,027,019 11,374 4. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director 67,672,164 99.51% 334,289 0.49% 68,006,453 31,940 5. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director 67,672,164 99.51% 334,289 0.49% 68,006,453 31,940 6. To re-elect Barbara Powley as a Director 67,672,164 99.51% 334,289 0.49% 68,006,453 31,940 7. To elect Jane Routledge as a Director 68,000,357 99.99% 6,096 0.01% 68,006,453 31,940 8. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor 68,021,928 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 68,027,019 11,374 11,374 9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration 68,021,928 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 68,027,019 10. To authorise the Company to make market 68,021,928 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 68,027,019 11,374 purchases of its own shares.* 11. To authorise general meetings to be called 67,796,213 99.66% 230,806 0.34% 68,027,019 11,374 on not less than 14 clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES:

All resolutions were passed. 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total 2. for the appropriate resolution. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 3. resolution. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 4. capital instructed" for any resolution. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 6 June 2022 was 142,388,022 (the "Share Capital") 5. excluding 2,357,749 shares held in Treasury. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 6. which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/investor/. A copy of resolutions 10-11 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism 7. and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism For further information please contact: Helen Coyne Tel: +44 (0) 7709 516048 Company Secretary, Link Company Matters Limited

