Asheville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - House of SOLEIL announces its purpose-driven coaching platform, which was founded upon an intention to utilize spirituality to aid social responsibility and environmental beautification. This will involve bolstering sustainability efforts, community building, and leadership development for each of the program's students.

This is being achieved through its Sojourn of Light coaching method, which incorporates a variety of techniques grounded in spirituality, such as ancestral healing, yoga, and heart connection. These holistic wellness practices help entrepreneurs to connect with both themselves and their environment.

House of SOLEIL's founder, Cortina Jenelle Caldwell, emphasizes, "As entrepreneurs, we have a twofold responsibility. Firstly, we have a duty to protect our environment and ensure our businesses are as eco-friendly as possible. Secondly, we have a duty to ourselves, to ensure that we take care of ourselves and realize our sacred potential, rather than hiding our light behind our fear that other people might feel insecure."

Essential to this pursuit is House of SOLEIL's encouragement for all their students to embrace 'biomimicry.' This is an appreciation of the symbiosis between themselves and nature and how they can find their place in it. Biomimicry is built on the foundation of the idea that nature repeatedly shows itself to be hugely effective at solving problems and that we can all learn from this. For example, this is epitomized by Gaudi's use of natural forms, such as the sprawling canopies of trees, to support La Sagrada Familia.

With regards to House of SOLEIL's mission to bring global action toward sustainability, it seems that the US public is strongly backing such a shift in attitude towards the environment. Studies show that 77% of Americans are concerned about the environmental impact of products they purchase. In comparison, 64% of Americans are happy to pay more for sustainable products.

House of SOLEIL is helping entrepreneurs, communities and individuals to cultivate a more socially conscious approach toward business. Its mission of 'divine alignment' revolves around healing - personally, professionally, and environmentally. These elements are fostered through House of SOLEIL's Sojourn of Light coaching program, which incorporates a mixture of 1:1 work and group sessions.

Jenelle concludes, "I've had experience working with local governments to enhance inclusion, as well as helping communities progress towards their goals of improving nature connection. House of SOLEIL is an intersection between entrepreneurship and instigating powerful change in terms of how we treat people, the world, and - perhaps most crucially - how we treat ourselves."

