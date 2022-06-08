More than 30 million brands, businesses, artists, publishers and agencies can now embed typeforms directly within Linktree to grow and engage their audiences

Typeform, a conversational interaction platform, has announced a new app available in Linktree Marketplace, the recently launched directory for all of Linktree's integrations and Link Apps. The Typeform Link App will allow users to embed typeforms directly within their Linktree.

Brands will now be able to engage their social media audiences with Typeform's no-code conversational solutions without redirecting their audiences away from their Linktree ecosystem. When collecting responses in the Typeform Link App, brands can seamlessly connect their typeforms to business-critical tools such as Square, Slack, HubSpot and more, ensuring quick and simple integration across existing data and workflows so that brands can gather better feedback, build stronger brand affinity, and drive personal connections at scale.

Linktree enables creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetize their passion. Linktree is among the top 300 most popular website destinations globally, with 1.2 billion unique visitors a month. "The proliferation of social media has led to the need for creators and brands to interact with their customers in a highly personal, more human way," said Nick Rizzuto, Head of Product Partnerships Innovation, Linktree. "With the Typeform Link App, anyone creating those interactions can embed intuitive, conversational experiences directly in their Linktree, helping to build lasting relationships with their audiences."

With embedded solutions from Typeform, Linktree users can help their brand shine through conversational interactions that let their audiences easily book appointments, register for newsletters, get personalized product recommendations, and more. Once a Typeform is added to a Linktree account, the respondent will only have to click on the link and the form will appear, embedded in the same page, without bringing users to a new window.

Typeform's thoughtful and efficient design of both product functionality and aesthetic elevates the quality of human interaction at every point of the brand experience. Linktree users can get started quickly by drawing inspiration from Typeform's beautiful, inviting templates, such as Typeform's lead generation quizzes and forms. Whether using Linktree to gather new customers and clients through Instagram or another social platform, users can launch an on-brand interactive form, connect it to existing workflows, and begin having better conversations with their audiences through authentic, personalized experiences that also have a superior look and feel.

"People expect to be treated like people by the brands they love across every digital touchpoint, and the highly-personal nature of social media has made it an indispensable channel for growing and engaging audiences," said Karrie Sanderson, chief marketing officer, Typeform. "Now, with the ability to curate an online ecosystem using Linktree and elevate their interactions with embedded conversational solutions from Typeform, brands can build long-lasting personal relationships with their audiences and make data-driven decisions to accelerate growth."

Leveraging conversational design principles and personalized features, Typeform powers on-brand, multi-channel digital presence for human interactions at scale, making interactions with brands feel like a personal conversation rather than a basic form thanks to dynamic, beautifully designed interfaces. By putting a more human touch on digital interactions, Typeform helps brands of all sizes better connect with the people that matter most to them their customers, employees, and communities all without writing a single line of code.

By offering tools that combine the superpowers of both a developer and a designer, Typeform dramatically lowers time-to-value so that even resource-constrained businesses can start providing amazing online, asynchronous interactions with their customers, taking them on conversational journeys and seeing results right away. 87 percent of Typeform users report higher response rates with Typeform and 95 percent report getting more data, more easily after switching from their old solution. Today, more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 uses Typeform to engage their customers.

Grow your audience, put your customer at the heart of the conversation, and get actionable data at your fingertips by embedding a typeform into your Linktree today.

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. Offering people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions, Typeform turns digital interactions into human connection. Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few. Typeform is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with an office in San Francisco, California, and has a globally-distributed workforce of over 450 people. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

