Diapers Market Will Reach USD 52530 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diapers Market is segmented By Type - Disposable Diapers, Cloth Diapers, By Application - Baby Diapers, Adult Diapers. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Consumer Resources Category.

The Diapers market size is estimated to be worth USD 45220 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 52530 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Diapers Market

The increasing number of working women, rise in disposable income, a lack of time, and prevalence of urinary incontinence have risen across the globe. In addition, delayed toilet training of children will boost the diaper industry during the forecast period.

The growing use of adult diapers for people suffering from chronic diseases and mental, or physical disabilities and adoption in non-medical settings will drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, the increasing trend for biodegradable diapers will bolster the demand for the diapers market in the upcoming years.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24W2909/global-diapers

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DIAPERS MARKET

Disposable diapers contain absorbent chemicals that remove the moisture around your baby's skin keeping it dry and eliminating skin rashes. It is the biggest selling point for working parents as one can simply throw it into the bin after a single use without the need to wash or clean it. On the other hand cloth diapers lead to leakage and have poor absorption properties. They are inferior in sequestering the urine and feces away from the infant's skin. This leads to several skin diseases and overhydration. Hence the rapid demand for disposable materials will drive the growth of the diaper industry.

The diapers market will be positively impacted by the advent of eco-friendly disposable diapers. Biodegradable diapers contain plant materials instead of artificial dyes, toxic or plastic materials. Although they are costly, the comfort and convenience make up for it. They are easy to use, skin-friendly, washable, and reusable. This saves the effort of stocking up on diapers. Furthermore, reusable cloth diapers have emerged with stylish prints, contours, and velcros made with breathable fabrics. They are environment-friendly and require no extensive washing. The cost is about half of the total diapers a child uses before his/her potty training.

Due to the growing geriatric population and rising cases of diarrhea, incontinence, physical impairments, dementia, and other chronic diseases the need for adult diapers or pull-ups is a necessity. The affordability and awareness regarding hygiene act as one of the primary stimulants. The diapers aid in preventing leakage, maintaining the body fluid levels, and offering comfort. They are made from fabrics that are easy to wash and can last for a maximum of five to twelve hours. Furthermore, diapers are also worn by people working in other fields such as deep-sea divers, astronauts, pilots, and workers in manufacturing facilities. Such factors will boost the growth prospects of the diapers market during the forecast period.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-24W2909/Global_Diapers_Market

DIAPERS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product, the disposable diapers segment is expected to dominate in the diapers market share with over 95% penetration. This is due to benefits provided such as ease of use, convenience, etc.

Based on application, the largest segment in the diapers market share is baby diapers followed by adult diapers.

Based on region, North America will witness significant growth in the diapers market share with 23% followed by Europe and China with 22% and 14%.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-24W2909/Global_Diapers_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-24W2909/Global_Diapers_Market

Key players

P&G

Kimberly Clark

Unicharm

Essity

Kao

First Quality

Ontex

Hengan

Daio

Domtar

Chiaus

DaddyBaby

Fuburg

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-24W2909/Global_Diapers_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-24W2909&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global baby diapers market size was valued at USD 52.6 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 68.3 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

- The adult diapers market size was valued at USD 13.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

- The global Smart Diapers market size is estimated to be worth USD 6875 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 8549.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.

- The global Baby Disposable Diapers market size is estimated to be worth USD 32330 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 37050 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the review period.

- The global Feminine Hygiene Products market size is projected to reach USD 41860 million by 2027, from USD 31960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global personal hygiene market was valued at USD 508.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 720.7 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

- Global Biodegradable Diapers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Baby and Adult Diapers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Female Adult Diapers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027

- Global Reusable Diapers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027

- Global All-In-One Diapers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027

- Global Hybrid Cloth Diapers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027

- Global Washable Diapers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027

- Global Adult Diaper Rash Cream Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Diapers Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg







