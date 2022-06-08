BrightRock Gold Corp. Discloses Significant Historical Data as Part of Reason Why Its Management Decided To Acquire Midnight Owl Mine As Main Part of Its Lithium Operations

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) Now the 100% Owner of the Midnight Owl Mine is pleased to present a summary of the historical documents, articles, and records retrieved to signify its managements' decision to Acquire the Midnight Owl Property. All the Historical Findings in the opinion of the Company is pointing to a Possibility of a substantial Lithium Deposit.

Here are the links to the Historical Information and Data websites that assisted Management in Selecting Midnight Owl Mine for its Primary Lithium operation:

HISTORICAL REFERENCES AND LINKS: https://tucson.com/news/local/mine-tales-midnight-owl-mine-known-for-its-lithium-deposits/article_0fd23987-3763-55a6-b3da-af2bc9ac03a5.html https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/show-mrds.php?dep_id=10027532 http://docs.azgs.az.gov/OnlineAccessMineFiles/M-R/MidnightowlYavapai218B.pdf http://repository.azgs.az.gov/sites/default/files/dlio/files/2010/u14/Bull_162_Pegmatites_White_Picacho_OCR.pdf https://www.mindat.org/loc-30506.html HISTORICAL MAPS: http://repository.azgs.az.gov/sites/default/files/dlio/files/nid84/b-162_plate_1.pdf http://repository.azgs.az.gov/sites/default/files/dlio/files/nid84/b-162_plate_xxiv.pdf

THE HISTORY:

Arizona hosts a significant quantity of pegmatite mineral deposits that have served as commercial sources of beryl, feldspar, lithium, mica, tantalum, tungsten, and quartz. Significant production in Arizona began after World War 2, as lithium-bearing pegmatites were extensively sought after leading to the discovery of the Arizona pegmatite belt extending from Lake Mead south to Kingman and southeast to Wickenburg, measuring 250 miles in length and averaging 55 miles in width. Located 10 miles east of Wickenburg and 45 miles northwest of Phoenix, sits the White Picacho District, the southern part of the Arizona pegmatite belt.

"The Midnight Owl Mine, also known as the "Lithium King" was one of the prominent mines in the White Picacho District known for its lithium deposits."

The district and mine are best described in the Arizona Bureau of Mines Bulletin No. 162, "Pegmatite Deposits of the White Picacho District" (Nov. 1952). Quoted Below:

"Intermediate zones. -An intermediate zone is any zone between the wall zone and the core, which generally occurs at or near the center of the containing pegmatite body. There is no theoretical limit to the number of intermediate zones that could be present in a single pegmatite body, but only a few bodies, like the North Morning Star and the Midnight Owl, contain more than three such units. Many of the pegmatites in the district contain one or two intermediate zones, and many others appear to contain none of these units, and hence consist only of border zones and cores, or of border zones, wall zones, and cores."

"Intermediate zones constitute the major source of lithium minerals in the district and include such major-mineral combinations as quartz~spodumene, quartz-amblygonite, quartz-perthite amblygonite, quartz spodumene--perthite, and quartz-spodumene. Most of these units are characterized by truly giant textures, and individual crystals commonly are 4 feet or more in maximum dimension. A few spodumene~-bearing intermediate zones, though coarse to very coarse grained, nevertheless are distinctly finer and more even grained than the typical giant-textured units. Such zones occur in the outer parts of several markedly bulbous pegmatites of which the North Morning Star, Lower Jumbo, and Midnight Owl are good examples."

"Quartz-spodumene and quartz-amblygonite aggregates form separate zones in some· pegmatite bodies, like the North Morning Star and the Sunrise, whereas in others, like the Midnight Owl, the two lithium minerals are present in the same zones and hence could be recovered in the mining of single blocks of ground."

"The lithium minerals in these innermost zones form some very large crystals. Many of the spodumene logs and laths are at least 3 feet long, and a few are as much as 11 feet long and 10 by 18 inches in section."

"At least 1,800 tons of pegmatite that contains approximately 8 percent of coarse-grained spodumene appears to be present to a depth of about 30 feet, and the reserves may prove to be much greater when the vertical dimensions of the intermediate zones this and the central bulge, and in at least three exposures with cent to 40 per cent of the border zone and wall zone in both this and the central bulge, and in at least three exposures with areas of 40 square feet or more this mineral forms approximately 6 percent of the rock."

PRODUCTION STATISTICS:

*Image reference: https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/show-mrds.php?dep_id=10027532

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure

