Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - The Board of Directors of Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that Mr. Hugues Jacquemin B.Sc. (hons) Dip. Esp. has been appointed Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Jacquemin will also be nominated for election to the Company's Board of Directors at the next Annual Meeting. Greg Bowes, the former CEO, has been appointed Executive Chairman and will continue to provide support and assistance to Mr. Jacquemin and the management team during a transition period. Mr. Jacquemin's appointment is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Greg Bowes for his integrity, leadership and dedication to the Company over the past years which culminated in the financing and acquisition of Imerys' natural graphite division. The Board is extremely pleased to welcome Hugues to the management team where he is tasked with leading the Company through the next phase of its development, specifically, rapidly growing the Company's graphite production and building its capacity to manufacture battery anode material and other value added products.

Hugues served as CEO of the Graphite and Carbon Division of Imerys SA and spearheaded its investment program for Li ion battery materials for EV markets. Imerys is a €4 billion company listed on the Paris Exchange and operates approximately 100 industrial mineral mines in over 30 countries. He has over 30 years of senior management experience growing Specialty Materials businesses for listed Fortune 500 companies and Private Equity firms in a broad spectrum of industries including graphite mining and processing, lithium ion battery ("LiB") materials, fuel cells and hydrogen production, graphene and carbon nanotubes, synthetic graphite and carbon materials. Hugues recently acted as an independent advisor to Northern on its acquisition of the Imerys assets. Hugues is a Belgian citizen and is fluent in English, French, Italian and Spanish.

Hugues Jacquemin commented: "It has been a pleasure to work with Greg Bowes and the Northern Graphite Board over the last year as we completed the transformational acquisition of the Imerys Natural Graphite mines and processing facilities and developed our strategy to become the worlds' leading graphite producer and processor. I am excited to lead the Company into the next stage of its development and look forward to creating a bright future for our employees, shareholders and all stakeholders. I would like to thank Greg and the Northern Board for the opportunity and look forward to executing our strategy together."

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSXV listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for LiBs/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest outside of China when its Namibian operations come back on line in the first half of 2023. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

Qualified Person

Greg Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's intentions with respect to bringing its Namibian operations back on line and to advancing its developments projects to production, and developing the capacity to manufacture value added products. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

