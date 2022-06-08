Novata's GP Advisory Committee is a group of leading private investment firms who embody purpose and authenticity in their approach to ESG

Px3 Partners, a new private equity firm founded by Petter Johnsson, Gianpiero Lenza and Sébastien Mazella di Bosco, today announced that it has joined Novata's General Partner (GP) Advisory Committee. Novata, a public benefit corporation backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global and Omidyar Network, is the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets. Novata provides customers with a clear 'on-ramp' for selecting ESG metrics, painless data collection into a secure database, and data insights and analytics tools to inform investment decisions.

The Novata GP Advisory Committee, a group of the world's leading private investment firms committed to ESG, provides critical guidance and recommendations to the Novata ecosystem on a range of ESG issues, including effective ESG measurement and benchmarking tools. Px3 is aligned with Novata in its mission to advance ESG data collection in the private markets.

"Px3 stands for purpose, passion, and performance. These are the core principles that guide us in driving best-in-class performance. Sustainability is a unifying driving force behind these principles and is why we are so excited to be joining the forward-looking Novata GP Advisory Committee," said the Managing Partners of Px3.

With mounting pressure from regulators, investors, customers, and employees to increase data transparency, Novata's platform, designed by the GP community, is the simple first step for private equity firms looking to tackle ESG data collection.

"Novata is committed to developing the tools the GP community needs to enable effective ESG data collection and analysis in the private markets," said Alex Friedman, CEO Co-Founder of Novata. "We are thrilled that Px3, a unique firm committed to the ideals of ESG and led by a distinguished team of industry leaders, is joining us on that mission."

About Px3 Partners

Px3 stands for purpose, passion, and performance. It is a purpose-based, thematic- and category-focused, pan-European, mid-market private equity firm founded in 2021 by Petter Johnsson, Gianpiero Lenza and Sébastien Mazella di Bosco, with headquarters in London. Px3's investment strategy focuses on targeted categories within the business services, consumer and leisure, and industrials sectors benefiting from the transformative themes it has identified and wants to underwrite. Px3's founders have worked together for two decades and have a history of supporting ambitious entrepreneurs and management teams build great businesses through transformative growth internationally and operational improvement. For more information, please visit https://www.px3partners.com/.

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps private equity firms and private companies to navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting reporting metrics, provides clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, hosts a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and offers unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

