DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).
Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information
contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company
The issuer's full corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company
The issuer's abbreviated corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" PJSC
Type of the document the text of which is published on the website by the person being an insider: Annual accounting (financial) statements.
Reporting period for which the statements are compiled: 2021.
Website used by the issuer to disclose information:
https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/essential_information/reporting/
https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=3
Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 08.06.2022.
Date of the auditor's report prepared for the annual accounting (financial) statements for 2021: 31.03.2022.
ISIN: US8688612048
