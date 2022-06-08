DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company 08-Jun-2022

Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information

contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company

The issuer's full corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

The issuer's abbreviated corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

Type of the document the text of which is published on the website by the person being an insider: Annual accounting (financial) statements.

Reporting period for which the statements are compiled: 2021.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/essential_information/reporting/

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=3

Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 08.06.2022.

Date of the auditor's report prepared for the annual accounting (financial) statements for 2021: 31.03.2022.

