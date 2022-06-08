Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company 08-Jun-2022 / 17:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information

contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company

The issuer's full corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

The issuer's abbreviated corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

Type of the document the text of which is published on the website by the person being an insider: Annual accounting (financial) statements.

Reporting period for which the statements are compiled: 2021.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/essential_information/reporting/

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=3

Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 08.06.2022.

Date of the auditor's report prepared for the annual accounting (financial) statements for 2021: 31.03.2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 167028 
EQS News ID:  1371391 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371391&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2022 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

