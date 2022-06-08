Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - PRNEWS.IO team will attend the legendary native advertising and content marketing conference. Native Advertising DAYS will be held on June 13-14 in Copenhagen, Denmark. This event will bring together more than 350 participants, 40 speakers, and experts in native advertising and branded content.





Alexander Storozhuk and Alex Nigmatulin

The main goal of Native Advertising DAYS is to gather native advertising, content, and internet marketing experts, share experiences and create new business connections.

This conference is perfect for creative agencies, innovative brands, and representatives of companies that want to be inspired by stories of the best brands in their industry.

This year's Native Advertising DAYS participants will have access to informal networking with like-minded professionals.

Event speakers will share how to prepare branded content, use it effectively to engage audiences, create different podcasts, consider native advertising when creating a media plan, calculate the cost of creating content, etc.

"Events like Native Advertising DAYS are invaluable for the industry. They help to expand business connections and meet new media and brands. Moreover, such events energize entrepreneurs with new ideas," - said Alexander Storozhuk, the founder of PRNEWS.IO digital PR service.

About PRNEWS.IO

PRNEWS.IO is a digital PR service based on a mission to use big data for predictable brand communications with people through media stories. About 66 000 media outlets from 142 countries are connected to the platform.

