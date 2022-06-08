Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

1°) Share capital increase following the exercise of stock options

The Chief Executive Officer, by delegation of the Board of Directors at its meeting of 4 May 2022, noted on 31 May 2022 that between 1 January 2022 and 29 May 2022 inclusive, 179,795 shares of the Company with a par value of 5.50 euros had been issued as a result of the exercise of stock options, thereby increasing the capital from 2,614,100,703.50 euros to 2,615,089,576.00 euros.

2°) Share capital increase by capitalization of additional paid-in capital for the free shares allocation

In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors at its meeting on 4 May 2022, the Chief Executive Officer noted

on the one hand the creation of 47,547,083 new shares with a par value of 5.50 euros, with dividend rights as of 1 January 2022, which were allocated to shareholders on 8 June 2022, at the rate of one free new share for ten existing shares.

- on the other hand, the creation of 1,358,416 new shares with a par value of 5.50 euros, with dividend rights as of 1 January 2022, which were allocated to the shareholders on 8 June 2022, at the rate of one free new share for one hundred existing shares, in accordance with Article 21 of the Articles of Association, for the shares registered continuously from 31 December 2019 to 7 June 2022 inclusive thus benefiting from an allocation increased by 10%.

As a consequence, the Company's new share capital stands at

2,884,069,820.50 euros

divided into 524,376,331 fully paid-up shares with a par value of 5.50 euros.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

