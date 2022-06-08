Report from Annual General Meeting 2022 of Minesto AB

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Minesto AB was held today, 8 June 2022, at Dockyard Hotel at Skeppet Ärans Väg 23 in Gothenburg. Chairman of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the AGM.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet as well as group income statement and group balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet as well as the group income statement and group balance sheet.

Appropriation of earnings

The AGM resolved to dispose the year's result in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors meaning that no dividends be paid for the financial year 2021 and that available profits are carried over to the new balance sheet.

Discharge of liability

The AGM resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as board members or CEO during 2021 from liability for the financial year of 2021.

Directors of the board and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, to re-elect Bengt Adolfsson, Martin Edlund, Göran Linder, Jonas Millqvist and Git Sturesjö Adolfsson as directors of the board. Further, the AGM resolved to re-elect Andreas Gunnarsson as deputy director.

Jonas Millqvist was re-elected as chairman of the board.

The AGM resolved to appoint the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) as auditor. It was noted that EY has appointed Andreas Mast to continue as principal auditor.

The Board of Directors' remuneration etc.

The AGM resolved to approve the proposal by the Nomination Committee regarding remuneration to the board and the auditor.

Principles for the Nominations Committee

The AGM resolved on principles for the Nomination Committee in accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee.

Resolution on guidelines for remuneration for senior executives of the company

The AGM resolved to approve the board's proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives of the company.

Resolution to authorize the board to issue shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board, to authorize the board to resolve, on one or several occasions, on issue of shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles during the time until the next AGM.

The referred proposals above are available on the website of the company, www.minesto.com

