Phage therapy in 2022: French experience

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE, PEA-PME eligible), a biotech company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces it will participate to the scientific symposium "Phage therapy: French experience", which will be held on June 15, 2022 from 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm in the amphitheater A of the Palais des Congrès in Bordeaux, as part of the 23rd National Days of Infectiology (NDI).

The symposium, moderated by Dr. F.-A. Dauchy from the Bordeaux University Hospital, will host the following presentations:

Phagotherapy and IOA. Compassionate cases and clinical studies including PhagoDAIR: Pr. T. Ferry (Lyon)

Phage therapy and Infections of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer. State of knowledge. PhagoPied: Pr. A. Sotto (Nîmes)

Phage therapy and pulmonary infections. Preclinical results. Planned clinical studies: Dr. A. Bleibtreu (Paris)

Pascal Birman, Medical Director of Pherecydes Pharma, comments: "Antibiotic resistance is a major public health issue and is a central theme at this 23rd edition of the NDI. This symposium is an opportunity to highlight the interest of phage therapy through several clinical studies that will be conducted in different indications and through compassionate treatments already performed with our phages. Pherecydes Pharma and its partners are doing their utmost to ensure that these studies provide useful answers to improve the treatment of patients suffering from antibiotic resistant infections."

