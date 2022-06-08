The new initiative is dedicated to high-growth and leading tech companies

Regulatory News:

ESI Group, Rungis, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), a global simulation and virtual prototyping software partner for the industry, today announced that it will join the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative, a new segment including more than 100 high-growth and leading Tech companies across Europe.

Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group, comments: "ESI Group is very pleased to be one of the 100 European companies included in this new Euronext Tech Leaders segment. Such types of initiatives are critical for companies like ours. It'll help to accelerate the shift of valorization methods of tech companies by the European financial ecosystem. At ESI, we believe that Tech, and software, are key enablers for the creation of a more safe, clean, and more productive industry, by extension, society. It's a new journey that starts for our ecosystem of European Tech Leaders.".

Euronext's rich Tech ecosystem brings together 700+ Tech companies listed on Euronext markets with 660+ alumni of its pre-IPO programs and a large international investor base financing all growth profiles of Tech companies.

Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading companies, each meeting a specific set of criteria to qualify. It complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders.

In addition to being recognized for the value it creates for the industrial and tech ecosystems, the company is also part of the, even tighter, segment of women-led Tech leaders (less than 10 over +100 companies). ESI Group's management is composed of 10 people, 4 of whom are women holding key positions as CEO, EVP Operations CFO, SVP Governance General Secretary, and Chief of staff.

As a Euronext Tech Leader, ESI Group will benefit from the suite of services developed by Euronext and its partners to support participants along their listing journey.

Euronext Tech Leaders euronext.com

Upcoming events

Annual General meeting June 28, 2022 (1:30 pm CET)

Half-year results September 7 th , 2022 (5:35 pm CET)

, 2022 (5:35 pm CET) Investor's conference September 27th, 2022

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high-stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world, and reported 2021 sales of €136.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal. With close to 2,000 listed issuers and around €6.6 trillion in market capitalization as of end March 2022, it has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is", without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2022, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR"), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005817/en/

Contacts:

ESI Group

Florence Barré

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

Verbatee Press Shareholder Relations

Jérôme Goaer, j.goaer@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 61 79 34

Aline Besselièvre, a.besselievre@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 85 10 05

CONTACTS MEDIA mediateam@euronext.com

Aurélie Cohen (Europe), +33 1 70 48 24 45, parispressoffice@euronext.com

Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam), +31 20 721 41 33, maalders@euronext.com

Pascal Brabant (Brussels), +32 2 620 15 50, pbrabant@euronext.com

Sandra Machado (Lisbon), +351 917 776 897, smachado@euronext.com

Andrea Monzani (Europe/Milan/Rome), +39 02 72 42 62 13, amonzani@euronext.com

Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund (Oslo), +47 41 69 59 10, clsegerlund@euronext.com

Sarah Mound (Paris), +33 1 70 48 24 45, smound@euronext.com