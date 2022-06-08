Vote via VOTACCESS from June 10 (9:00 am) to June 29 (3:00 pm)

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announces that, due to lack of quorum, its Annual Shareholders' meeting held on June 8, 2022 could not be held.

Shareholders are hereby notified that the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on second call on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am at the offices of the law firm Ashurst Paris, located at 18 square Edouard VII, 75009 Paris.

The Shareholder's Meeting will be held on the same agenda and with the same conditions of participation as at the time of the first call (see Press Release of May 2, 2022).

The lack of quorum did not allow to resolve on both the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions.

The shareholders who voted by mail or by Internet at the Shareholders' Meeting first call remain valid for the Shareholders' Meeting on second call.

The shareholders of the company who did not cast their vote until now are invited to do so remotely, before the Shareholder's Meeting on 2nd call:

e-voting using "Votaccess" is available and should be prioritized. The secure voting platform Votaccess will reopend on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:00 am CEST and close on Wednesday, June 29 at 3:00 pm CEST

Alternatively, voting by proxy is also available according to the procedures indicated in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on May 2, 2022. The deadline to cast votes by proxy is Tuesday June 28, 2022.

For all questions regarding voting procedures, please refer to the Investor Relations team by e-mail: spineguard@newcap.eu

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 90,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Nineteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG technology in innovative applications such as the smart pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

