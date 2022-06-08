Regulatory News:

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA), a French player specialized in complex spine surgery with a global offer comprising software, adaptative implants and related services, today announced that TP ICAP Midcap, a brokerage firm and investment bank specializing in small and mid-caps, has initiated coverage of its shares.

In its initiation study published on June 3, 2022, TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a "Buy" recommendation and valued the company at EUR 6.3 per share*.

* This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. The provision of a financial analysis production and dissemination service has been agreed between SMAIO and TP ICAP Midcap.

Upcoming financial events

Shareholders' AGM: June 20, 2022

June 20, 2022 Publication of H1 2022 sales: July 12, 2022, after market

About SMAIO

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented.

SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, I-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way.

SMAIO is positioned at the forefront of innovation with the ambition of providing surgeons with the first active robotic solution enabling a high level of performance and repeatability to be achieved.

Based in Lyon, France, SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 30 highly specialized staff.

For further information, please visit our website: www.smaio.com

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Mnemonic: ALSMA

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, SMAIO, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005852/en/

Contacts:

SMAIO

Philippe Roussouly

Chief Executive Officer

Fabrice Kilfiger

Chief Financial Officer

investors@smaio.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky/Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

smaio@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

smaio@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98