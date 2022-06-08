DGAP-News: Comcast California

Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Oakland Pharmacy Inc. - a business of community pharmacies and clinic pharmacies in Oakland, California region - with SD-WAN on the ActiveCoreSM SDN Platform, Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) connections for its sites as well as Business VoiceEdge services and a 4G LTE backup connection. The combination of solutions is helping the local healthcare business improve operating procedures for its employees from the pharmacy counter to the IT desk - ultimately helping to provide elevated services for its customers. For more than 35 years, Oakland Pharmacy Inc. has served residents in Alameda County, working diligently to improve the healthcare opportunities within its communities, in particular for underserved populations - like the Asian Pacific Islander community, children incarcerated in the Juvenile Justice system, people experiencing homelessness and mental health patients - who need special healthcare assistance. Staff across the company's seven locations are often bilingual, speaking Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese or Mandarin to better connect with the different cultural backgrounds that the locations serve. As medical records continue to shift to the cloud, it has become increasingly important for the pharmacy industry to have fast, reliable and secure network connections capable of quickly pulling and sending patient information. "I am very happy with the quality of service we've received," said Timothy Tam, IT specialist for Oakland Pharmacy Inc. "Now our employees can more rapidly adjudicate claims, e-fax and process new prescriptions without worrying about slow network speeds." In addition to the fast and reliable EDI connections, SD-WAN on the ActiveCore SM SDN Platform helps to configure the business' network, as well as proactively monitor for, and troubleshoot, connectivity issues across Oakland Pharmacy Inc.'s various locations. Meanwhile, the company's 4G LTE backup connection is helping to build network redundancy while its Business VoiceEdge solution is providing great call quality plus a web portal to help manage calls and voicemails. "Our local pharmacies are truly the bastions of our communities. They keep us healthy, whether it's providing vaccines, medications or other consultation on healthcare best practices," said Kristeen Cominiello, vice president of Comcast Business in California. "Comcast Business recognizes that connectivity is the key to ensuring that these services continue to reach community members in need, and is proud to offer its support to Oakland Pharmacy Inc." About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Adriana Arvizo +1 925-200-1919 Adriana_Arvizo@comcast.com

