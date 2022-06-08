Regulatory News:
GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):
Issuer: SEB S.A.
Types of securities: ordinary shares
ISIN: FR0000121709
LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47
Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meeting on May,19th 2022
Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 13rd 2022
Stockbroker: EXANE SA
Company
Company LEI Code
Instrument Code
PSI Name
Transaction Date (Day)
ISIN Code
Way
Daily Volume (Nb of securities)
Daily Weighted Average Price Of Purchase
Exchange
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
SK.PA
EXANE S.A.
1-Jun-22
FR0000121709
B
45,821
99.70
CEUO
TOTAL
45,821
99.70 €
