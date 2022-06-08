Regulatory News:

GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):

Issuer: SEB S.A.

Types of securities: ordinary shares

ISIN: FR0000121709

LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47

Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meeting on May,19th 2022

Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 13rd 2022

Stockbroker: EXANE SA

Company Company LEI Code Instrument Code PSI Name Transaction Date (Day) ISIN Code Way Daily Volume (Nb of securities) Daily Weighted Average Price Of Purchase Exchange SEB S.A. 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA EXANE S.A. 1-Jun-22 FR0000121709 B 45,821 99.70 CEUO TOTAL 45,821 99.70 €

SEB SA

SEB SA No. RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully, FRANCE +33 (0)4 72 18 18 18

Contacts:

GROUPE SEB