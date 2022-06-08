Regulatory News:

NHOA S.A. (Paris:NHOA) (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, is proud to be part of Euronext Tech Leaders, the new initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies.

Euronext's rich Tech ecosystem brings together 700+ Tech companies listed on Euronext markets with 660+ alumni of its pre-IPO programmes and a large international investor base financing all growth profiles of Tech companies.

Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading companies, each meeting a specific set of criteria to qualify. It complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders.

As a Euronext Tech Leader, NHOA will benefit from the suite of services developed by Euronext and its partners to support participants along their listing journey.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

