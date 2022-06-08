Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - It is with great sadness that Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTC Pink: LBRMF) (the "Company") announces that D. William (Bill) Hooley, Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, passed away suddenly on June 7, 2022.

On behalf of the Board, Chairman John Kearney said "We are deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend Bill Hooley. As the Company's President from 2007 to 2011, Bill directed the initial development and successful construction, into commercial production, of LIM's James iron ore mine in Labrador and subsequently continued to provide valued advice and experience to the Company and the Board as Vice-Chairman."

Bill was also a Director and Deputy Chairman of LIM's associate company and original parent, Anglesey Mining plc, and served as Anglesey's Chief Executive between 2006 and 2021, during which period he was instrumental in the advancement of Anglesey and its Parys Mountain mine project in Wales, UK.

Bill had over fifty years of experience in minerals operations and management in a long and successful career with mining and service companies throughout the world, including extensive experience in Australia, Canada and the UK.

Previously, he was Managing Director of Micon International Ltd. from 2000 to 2005. In addition, he held various management and executive posts with mining and service companies in the UK and Australia from 1975 to 1999.

"Bill's wise counsel, friendship, dry humour, and loyalty will be sadly missed," added John Kearney. "We send our sincere condolences to Bill's wife, daughter and family."

