The "Canned Wines Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global canned wines market to grow with a CAGR of 10.43% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global canned wines market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on canned wines market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on canned wines market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global canned wines market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global canned wines market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the canned wines market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the canned wines market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global canned wines market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

Increasing demand for portable and less friable wine containers

Increasing consumption of wines by young population

Restraints

Rising government rules and regulations

Opportunities

Increasing demand by millennials

Company Profiles

E J Gallo Winery

Constellation Brands

Union Wine Company

Integrated Beverage Group LLC

SANS WINE CO

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

The Family Coppola

Santa Julia

Winesellers Ltd.

Old Westminster Winery

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Canned Wines Market Highlights

2.2. Canned Wines Market Projection

2.3. Canned Wines Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Canned Wines Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Canned Wines Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Canned Wines Market

4. Canned Wines Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Canned Wines Market by Product

5.1. Sparkling

5.2. Fortified

6. Global Canned Wines Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Supermarket Hypermarket

6.2. Online

7. Global Canned Wines Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Canned Wines Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Canned Wines Market by Distribution Channel

7.1.3. North America Canned Wines Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Canned Wines Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Canned Wines Market by Distribution Channel

7.2.3. Europe Canned Wines Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Canned Wines Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Canned Wines Market by Distribution Channel

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Canned Wines Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Canned Wines Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Canned Wines Market by Distribution Channel

7.4.3. RoW Canned Wines Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Canned Wines Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. E J Gallo Winery

8.2.2. Constellation Brands

8.2.3. Union Wine Company

8.2.4. Integrated Beverage Group LLC

8.2.5. SANS WINE CO

8.2.6. Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

8.2.7. The Family Coppola

8.2.8. Santa Julia

8.2.9. Winesellers Ltd.

8.2.10. Old Westminster Winery

