Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Littlewood Law announces that it is helping clients in all types of commercial real estate and corporate transactions. Inflation in the United States has been at the highest level since the eighties. While interest in other asset classes like stocks and commodities is waning, there continues to remain significant deployment of capital into commercial real estate assets.

In the United States, the commercial real estate transaction volume remains elevated over historic levels, with the emerging markets at the forefront of investment appetite. Retail properties like restaurants and shopping centers that survived the pandemic have bounced back with surprising pricing increases. Most employees are returning to offices with the easing of covid restrictions, and unemployment continues to improve. The absorption levels for newly delivered office space remain strong and continues to improve across domestic markets.

Global supply chain challenges and the pandemic-driven evolution of e-commerce have resulted in a significantly increased interest in the industrial asset class. Industrial demand is also driven by in-store retail sales, which surged by more than 19% in 2021. Globally, the commercial real estate market is in the recovery phase after being badly hit by the pandemic and is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10% in the period from 2022 to 2027.

In the face of unprecedented inflationary forces and global and domestic economic uncertainty, population and workforce trends make investments in commercial real estate a worthwhile strategy for investors looking to diversify their holdings. Additionally, such investments can provide tremendous tax advantages when structured correctly.

Commenting on current trends, Grey Littlewood, founder and attorney at Littlewood Law, said, " For the most part, in our markets, those who invested in commercial real estate continue to enjoy the benefits of appreciation in value. While recent interest rate hikes will likely influence market cap rates, debt remains relatively inexpensive when compared to long-term historical trends. All in all, commercial real estate remains a premium investment asset worth consideration. We offer a pragmatic, transparent, and comprehensive approach to managing such transactions and enjoy serving a wide range of clients, from highly capitalized investment funds to mom and pop businesses."

Littlewood Law, PLLC is a boutique, full-service, relationship-driven law firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, that specializes in commercial real estate transactions.

Media Contact:

Name: Grey Littlewood

Email: info@littlewoodlawfirm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126970