Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Gourmet hot sauce company Reaper Robs has announced that it will be opening a chain of bar and grill restaurants and launching food trucks, along with offering franchising opportunities.





Reaper Robs



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/126971_bbf4b4a884831b08_001full.jpg

The business, founded in 2019, is focused on ingredient integrity, avoiding things like cheap fillers, preservatives, binding agents, and additives. Using a variety of different peppers and seasonings, Reaper Robs concentrates on a robust flavor profile while also incorporating the needs of those looking to avoid gluten, sugar, and excess carbs, as Reaper Robs is keto-friendly. All ingredients are all-natural, vegan, and vegetarian.

Increased Market for Gourmet Spices

There's currently a growing demand for premium, small-batch gourmet hot sauce options utilizing exotic ingredients and fruit-forward flavors. The global hot sauce market is anticipated to grow from $2.71 billion US in 2021 to $4.38 billion US in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This means higher profit margins on the way when it comes to premium products such as chili sauces. The price trend for sauces, condiments, spices, and seasonings has increased 10.89% in the last few years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Additionally, the market reflects a growing number of younger consumers who report spending more money on products deemed to have health benefits, such as vegan and organic options. The Research and Markets report predicts that the vegan food industry will reach a value of USD 31.4 billion by 2026, and the market for gluten-free products is expected to increase from its USD 4.3 billion value in 2019 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027.





Reaper Robs



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/126971_bbf4b4a884831b08_002full.jpg

Organic Sauces That Give Back

Reaper Robs offers premium, gluten-free, and vegan hot sauces in a range of heat from mild to extremely spicy. The company takes its name from the infamous Carolina Reaper, the current Guinness World Record holder for the world's hottest pepper, and this pepper is utilized in the spicier options. The milder sauces use medium-heat peppers such as jalapeno and cayenne.

The bestselling buffalo sauce showcases one of the ways that Reaper Robs gives back to the community. It's called the "Valor" sauce and for every bottle sold, the company donates fifty cents to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a non-profit organization that provides food, shelter, and other necessities to homeless and at-risk veterans.

Reaper Robs is also dedicated to leaving the smallest carbon footprint possible and has taken many steps toward that goal, including the use of packaging which is 100% curbside recyclable. The company also offers a Carbon Offset program via CarbonClick; this allows customers to purchase carbon credits that are used for offsetting shipping and transportation emissions and supporting reforestation projects.

Reaper Robs' Award-Winning Marketing Team

With its strong product base and commitment to community and global good, Reaper Robs is moving toward franchising the brand, developing full-service bar and grill restaurants across the United States, and offering its products in select international markets. The company's ambitious expansion plan includes offering exclusive licensing agreements to manufacture, distribute, and market the Reaper Robs hot sauce range internationally, as well as developing additional products in markets outside of the United States.

Reaper Robs is adopting a multi-sided marketplace business model focusing on both B2B commerce and D2C consumer channels. Their executive team, Charlotte and Scott George, have deep firsthand experience in the franchise arena, developing a franchise model, creating a system, and successfully franchising a promotional marketing and advertising company throughout Australia and New Zealand. During this time this business was the recipient of the Australian Business Awards for "Marketing Excellence" - Marketing & Business Management Services.

Reaper Robs is currently available on shelves at Natural Grocers, online at Walmart, and will shortly be available online at Kroger and Amazon.

Connect with Reaper Robs online:

Scott George, Managing Director - www.linkedin.com/in/scottsgeorge

Charlotte George, Director - www.linkedin.com/in/charlotteegeorge

Reaper Robs - https://reaperrobs.com

Reaper Robs on StartEngine - http://invest.reaperrobs.com (launching mid-May)

Reaper Robs on IG - https://www.instagram.com/reaperrobs

Reaper Robs on FB - https://www.facebook.com/reaperrobs

Reaper Robs on Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/reaperrobs

Email: scott@reaperrobs.com

Phone: 425-215-2020

Reaper Robs manufactures and sells premium vegan hot sauces in a variety of flavors. Their products are currently available through reaperrobs.com, on shelves at Natural Grocers, and online at retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon. The products are also available to purchase wholesale.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126971