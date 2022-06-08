VAH is pleased to announce the appointment of Dinnaga Padmaperuma as Chief Technical Officer, based in the lessor's Dublin office in Ireland.

Before joining VAH, Mr. Padmaperuma has accumulated a broad aviation background that encompasses working for a number of top lessors, MROs as well as Chief Technical Officer for an airline. His previous experience includes various roles with ICBC, Sri Lankan Airlines, MCAP, Amentum and Lufthansa Technik.

In his new role as Chief Technical Officer, Mr Padmaperuma will oversee all of the Company's technical operations as VAH executes its growth strategy to become a leading provider of aircraft and capital solutions to the aviation industry.

About VAH:

VAH is a privately held aviation investment firm and commercial aircraft leasing company based in Ireland. Its assets of approximately $2 billion consist primarily of young and modern aircraft.

The Company has a global customer base of prominent passenger and cargo airlines that include Air France, Cebu Pacific, Sichuan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and ITA.

