JobDiva Announces New Integration with CloudCall

A Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) for CRM

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva is proud to announce a new integration with CloudCall, a computer telephony integration (CTI) designed for CRM. This system will enable recruiters to keep track of their phone interactions in one place - offering them added ease and convenience in a rapidly changing market.



The CloudCall for JobDiva integration delivers innovative functionality to the fingertips of JobDiva users. With phone calls so tightly integrated into our CRM, recruiters and account managers can optimize their process instantly, increase the speed of conversations and keep track of logged calls. Data insights from phone calls are captured directly within JobDiva's CRM so users gain a 360° view of all voice communications with a contact. These CTI features boost efficiency and productivity.

JobDiva Vice President and Chief Alliance Officer Tony Bosco said: "JobDiva is pleased to integrate with CloudCall. It offers immense value for our clients by providing choices for VOIP solutions. We look forward to working with the CloudCall team on behalf of our mutual clients."

CloudCall CEO Simon Cleaver (https://cloudcall.com/introducing-cloudcall-for-jobdiva/) added: "We're very excited to be launching our integration with JobDiva. CloudCall's innovative functionality, merged with the power of JobDiva, creates an impressive combination for recruiters across the US & UK. Users will be able to unlock the power of their communications like never before, with CloudCall for JobDiva."

CloudCall (https://cloudcall.com/our-integrations/jobdiva/) helps businesses turn their communications into intelligent data that enables them to make more insightful decisions, build better relationships and get more done faster.

JobDiva (https://www.jobdiva.com/) is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruiting industry. A powerful cloud solution, JobDiva combines a CRM synchronization with all major job boards and VMS providers, BI analytics, a Mobile App, and the largest resume database in the world to deliver staffing solutions with unmatched speed and precision. JobDiva offers more patent-protected features than any other solution on the market.

PRESS CONTACT:

Raf Hamze

Head of Marketing, JobDiva

raafat.hamze@jobdiva.com (mailto:raafat.hamze@jobdiva.com)

212.488.5446