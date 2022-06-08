Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the XRF results for Hole NM220005, at the Company's initial Stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC").

Hole NM220005 has been logged, measured, photographed, and cut for submission to ALS Global in Moncton, New Brunswick for certified analysis. The Company has completed its XRF analysis for its first hole (NM220005) utilizing an Olympus Vanta 50 portable XRF equipped with a 50Kv Workstation and Reflex XRF software. The XRF process included calibrating the machine and utilizing 4 standards in the sample stream (OREAS 522B, OREAS 622, CDN-CS-10 and CDN-BL-10 Blank) at 4-meter intervals. Each sample consisted of a 1-meter section of cut drill core and as such, the sample was not homogeneous. Each piece was analyzed in (3) separate locations and the results averaged by the Reflex XRF software. The sum of the averages was divided by the number of pieces, the results of which are presented below. There were a total of 401 data points collected. The same samples have been shipped to ALS Global in Moncton for preparation and certified assaying.

The anticipated date for receipt of certified assays is approximately 3 - 4 weeks. In total, 25m continuous drill core from DDH NM220005 were submitted. We look forward to the certified results. The logging and cutting of core was done by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo. (QP for Nine Mile). The XRF analysis was conducted by Patrick Cruickshank, MBA (Director and Technical Committee) under the supervision of G. Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Technical Committee Chair.

X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") is a non-destructive analytical technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials such as drill core. XRF analyzers determine the chemistry of a sample by measuring the fluorescent (or secondary) X-ray emitted from a sample when it is excited by a primary X-ray source. It should be noted that the results only provide an indication of the amount of Cu, Pb and Zn present. Certified assaying of the core samples is still required to accurately determine the amount of base metal and precious metal mineralization (Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver and Gold).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/126995_image1r.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/126995_image2r.jpg

"The results from initial testing with the XRF are not a surprise due to the visible mineralization encountered, most sample sections comprised of massive sulphides. We look forward to receiving the certified Cu, Pb, Zn assay values in addition to Au and Ag," stated G. Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo.

"We visually knew this was a high grade copper and zinc drill hole and a unique occurrence in the camp, and we look forward to the certified assay results from ALS Global in the coming weeks. We are anticipating the silver and gold results in 3 - 4 weeks. Next steps are to continue to analyze all the drill holes and submit for certification to ALS Global in Moncton. We look forward to reporting our findings," stated Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, Director and member of the Technical Advisory Committee.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, a member of Nine Mile's Technical Advisory Committee, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

