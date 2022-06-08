IR Labs Inc.: irlabs Celebrates Success of Capital Markets Comeback Tour

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), a dynamic women-led investor relations agency, held its successful inaugural Capital Markets Comeback Tour across Canada in May and June 2022, connecting over 400 attendees from the capital markets community with innovative investment opportunities from the following leading micro cap and small cap companies:

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) - An all-women Board and C-suite company developing, launching and scaling uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands.

- An all-women Board and C-suite company developing, launching and scaling uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO:CDMN) - Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick.

- Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick. PesoRama Inc. (TSXV:PESO) - Providing Mexican shoppers in dense urban areas the same convenience, quality, and consistency as dollar stores in Canada and the United States.

- Providing Mexican shoppers in dense urban areas the same convenience, quality, and consistency as dollar stores in Canada and the United States. HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) - The first and only Canadian public consolidator of companies in the technology, staffing and HR consulting industries.

- The first and only Canadian public consolidator of companies in the technology, staffing and HR consulting industries. Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL) - A disruptive solution for food-service companies striving to reduce their frying oil costs, decrease waste and save the planet.

- A disruptive solution for food-service companies striving to reduce their frying oil costs, decrease waste and save the planet. The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) - A vertically integrated platform that helps accelerate the growth of disruptive food and beverage brands.

- A vertically integrated platform that helps accelerate the growth of disruptive food and beverage brands. Everyday People Financial Inc. (pre-public) - A fintech company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, serving the needs of everyday people.

- A fintech company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, serving the needs of everyday people. EnWave Corporation (TSXV:ENW) - EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration for plant and food processing.

- EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration for plant and food processing. Nurosene Inc. (CSE:MEND) - A health-tech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness.

"In-person events like our Comeback Tour are critical to forging connections," said Alyssa Barry, Co-founder of irlabs. "Each stop on the tour reaped rewards for all presenting companies. From raising awareness and having one-on-one conversations, the investment community was able to do a deeper dive into top-tier companies."

"The feedback from the tour was overwhelmingly positive," said Caroline Sawamoto, Co-founder of irlabs. "We are already thinking about how we can make our next tour even more buzz-worthy and visit more cities and investors."

"CSE was proud to support the Capital Markets Comeback Tour," said Barrington Miller, Director, Issuer Engagement at Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). "Congratulations to irlabs for hosting four successful events that brought together innovative public companies and investors and re-introduced in-person networking for many of the participants. We look forward to future collaborations with the group."

"irlabs takes an innovative approach to Investor Relations and in their support of Issuers," said Diana Forzley, Bu?siness Development, Issuer Services at Generation IACP. "It was a pleasure to be a part of the irlabs cross-country Comeback Tour. The events were vibrant, well attended, and effective. Thank you, Alyssa and Caroline, for inviting us to be a part of the tour."

"WCM celebrates irlabs and the impact-driven work they are leading in the Canadian capital markets sector," said Lara Zink, President & CEO, WCM. "They drive winning strategies for their clients combined with purpose-driven outcomes that are aligned with good governance practices. WCM was thrilled to partner in the Capital Markets Comeback Tour, and we look forward to continued opportunities to align our organizations."

Caption: Caroline Sawamoto and Alyssa Barry, Co-Founders and Principals of irlabs.

Caption: All guests received a swag bag (valued at approximately $200) filled with products from the presenting companies, irlabs clients, and event sponsors.

Caption: Guests mixing and mingling at the Montreal event held at Fish Bone Restaurant.

Caption: Guests mixing and mingling at the Calgary event held at The Bank and Baron Pub.

irlabs deeply thanks its partners and sponsors for making the Comeback Tour a huge success:

Co-hosts: Canadian Securities Exchange, and Generation IACP

Amplify Partner: WCM

Sponsors: Fundamental Research Corp. , Hunting Data , BTV , Bolt , Radius Research , Blossom , Accesswire , Stark Creative Media Inc.

For more information on irlabs' 2022 Capital Markets Comeback Tour, visit https://www.irlabs.ca/the-comeback-tour.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

