Predictiv Ai, Inc.: Predictiv AI Announces Cease Trade Order And Provides Update To Shareholders On Status Of Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV:PAI); (OTCQB: INOTF); (FSE:71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, continues to work diligently to complete the filing of its annual financial statements for the year ended Januaury31, 2022 and its related management's discussion and analysis, and officer certifications (collectively, the "Required Filings") which were due to be filed on May 31, 2022 (the "Filing Deadline").

The Company confirms that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company (the "CTO") which orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, of the securities of the Company cease. A copy of the CTO has been posted to the OSC website.

There is no assurance that the Company will be able to remedy its filing default and have the CTO lifted in a timely manner or at all. We are, however,continuing our efforts to remedy the situation and the revocation of the CTO is expected to occur within a few days after the Required Filings are made.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc.,develops new products that solve real-world business problems.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE)ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

