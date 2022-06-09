Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") reports that it intends to aggressively pursue its civil claim against Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova") in the amount of $199,875 plus interest (the "Claim") filed with the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 5, 2022 as Secova has failed to respond to any initiatives by the Company to resolve the matter. The Claim arose as a result of Secova's failure to repay certain expenditures incurred by the Company on behalf of Secova pursuant to an Amended and Restated Option Agreement between the parties.

About the Company

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring for diamonds and gold resources in the Témiscamingue and Abitibi regions of Québec and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TRS". Additional information related to the Company is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website (www.tres-or.com).

