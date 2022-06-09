Vida Longevity Fund, LP, Vida Insurance Credit Opportunity Fund II, LP, and Vida Insurance Credit Opportunity Fund III, LP, represented by Glenn Agre Bergman Fuentes LLP, are publishing the attached notice of public sale under Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of 34,218,366 shares of ordinary shares of Randall Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LSE: RQIH).

Contacts:

Andrew K. Glenn

aglenn@glennagre.com

Kurt A. Mayr

kmayr@glennagre.com