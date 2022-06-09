Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 8, 2022. The voting results are as follows:

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 21,133,510

Total percentage of Common Shares voted: 39.78%

Matter Voted Upon Voting Result Fixing the number

of directors of

the Company at

five (5) The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at five (5), by a majority of shareholders:



Votes For Votes against 18,928,474 (99.01%) 189,611 (0.99%) Election of Directors



The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, by a majority of shareholders:



Votes For Votes Withheld Non Vote Gordon Neal 19,053,649 (99.66%) 64,436 (0.34%) 2,015,425 Lorne Waldman

19,069,611 (99.75%) 48,474 (0.25%) 2,015,425 Dr. Rui Feng 18,585,012 (97.21%) 533,073 (2.79%) 2,015,425 Bhakti Pavani 19,069,582 (99.75%) 48,503 (0.25%) 2,015,425 Alex Zhang 18,581,857 (97.20%) 536,228 (2.8%) 2,015,425 Appointment of

Deloitte LLP, as

auditors of the

Company Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, by a majority of shareholders:



Votes For Votes Withheld 21,057,707 (99.64%) 75,803 (0.36%) Approval of

Amended and

Restated 10%

Rolling Stock

Option Plan

(the "Plan") The Plan was approved by a majority of shareholders:





Votes For Votes Against Non Vote 18,448,306 (96.50%) 669,779 (3.5%) 2,015,425

Appointment of Corporate Secretary

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Flora Lo as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Flora is a seasoned corporate associate experienced in regulatory compliance and legal affairs management for various TSX, TSXV and NYSE listed mining companies. Flora graduated from the University of London with a Master of Laws in commercial and corporate law, she has a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Economics. Before moving to Canada, Flora worked as a government counsel for the Department of Justice, and as a legal counsel in Hong Kong for many years.

ABOUT WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989). The Company is also reviewing other mining assets in jurisdictions that provide year round access.

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.

signed "Gordon Neal"

Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

