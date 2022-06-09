USound's MEMS speaker now meet automotive standards for electronic components. The company qualified its patented MEMS speakers to enable totally new audio in-vehicle experiences for the automotive market.

USound, the leading supplier of MEMS speakers for personal devices and wearables technology, announces its entry into the automotive market with its revolutionary MEMS speaker arrays.

USound's products enable new audio system solutions for cars. The MEMS loudspeakers can be mounted in the vehicle's headliner to create acoustic sweet spots for each passenger. (Photo: Business Wire)

Surround stereo listening is limited to a sweet spot, symmetrically to the speaker set-up. Due to cars' current audio system design, passengers are outside of this area, either too close to the left speaker or too close to the right speaker, limiting the possibilities for spatially arranging the speakers in cars.

With the ultra-flat and ultra-light USound MEMS speakers, and their outstanding performance in macro applications, it is possible to create the ideal listening position for each passenger no matter where they are sitting in the car. The arrays can be positioned in the car's headliner or headrest to create spatial audio and a more enjoyable sound experience for each passenger.

USound MEMS speakers from the Ganymede series are qualified to be used in automotive interior applications and withstand extreme temperatures, meeting the automotive standards for electronic components. Also, MEMS speakers from the Conamara series are qualified in a temperature range from -40°C up to +85°C.

"The automotive industry is always looking for ways to improve the listening experience for the passenger. With our MEMS speakers, the car audio system can be customized to create a Hi-Res audio sweet spot for each passenger that enhances audio clarity for navigation, in-car calls, and music," says Andrea Rusconi, CTO at USound.

USound is currently sampling major automotive OEMs.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing audio company offering high-performance silicon speakers and high-quality sound solutions based on MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology, safeguarded by over 300 filed patents. With its offices in Graz, Vienna, San Francisco, and Shenzhen, USound serves international customers to design smart audio applications with MEMS speakers. Learn more on www.usound.com

