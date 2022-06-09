Torino Capital, LLC, a New York-based financial company, and broker-dealer, has been named one of Latin America's most accurate economic forecasts for the second year in a row.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Torino Capital recently released the announcement that, for the second year in a row, its Research Unit, Torino Economics, has achieved recognition among the most accurate economic forecasters in Latin America, earning first place for its Peru exchange rate forecast, and five accolades in the Annual FocusEconomics Awards for the best forecasters in its 2022 Edition. This represents a superior performance compared to Torino Economics' 2021 awards.

"It is an honor to receive this valuable recognition for the work that the Torino Economics team has been doing in recent years, especially at a time of significant uncertainty."

- Fabiano Borsato

Importantly, FocusEconomics is a leading provider of economic analyses and forecasts for 200 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, and price forecasts for 34 key raw commodities. Each year, the FocusEconomics awards recognize the three best economic forecasters for their precision on the future evolution of six fundamental macroeconomic indicators: GDP, fiscal balance, inflation, interest rate, exchange rate, and current account.

This recognition reflects the team's commitment to periodically providing timely forecasts that allow people to provide relevant information to their clients and end-users in the region.

"It is an honor to receive this valuable recognition for the work that the Torino Economics team has been doing in recent years, especially at a time of significant uncertainty that has pushed the predictive capacity of analysts at a global level to the limit and forces us to constantly rethink our assumptions about the course of events," said Fabiano Borsato, Head of the Economic Research Team, after hearing the news about the awards.

"I'm really pleased to note that our Economic Research Team has won 6 awards in the Focus Economics 2022 Analyst Forecast Awards. I'm incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and insight," said Victor Sierra, Torino Capital's CEO, after learning about the achievements.

The Torino Economics team won the following accolades for their forecasts during the Focus Economics awards for the years 2021 and 2022:

2021 Awards: Ecuador's inflation rate (second place).

2022 Awards: Peru's exchange rate (first place).

2022 Awards: Bolivia's exchange rate (second place).

2022 Awards: Mexico's GDP (second place).

2022 Awards: Uruguay's GDP (second place).

2022 Awards: Peru's current account (second place).

2022 Awards: Peru's fiscal balance (third place).

About Torino Economics

Torino Economics is Torino Capital's Economic Research Unit, which is a certified minority-owned company. Their activity entails tracking the development of the economic environment in several Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The organization promotes innovative thinking, widening current perspectives, and a continuing quest for new study fields. They are also a training platform for individuals in their early careers working in an environment that supports gender equality and minorities, giving their team members the tools, they need to improve their personal and professional skills.

Furthermore, the team at Torino Economics produces periodic monitoring studies on Latin American economies as well as daily briefings on the most important economic and financial developments in the region to their clients and end-consumers.

