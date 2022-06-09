Longueuil, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - HRH Workforce (the "Company" or "HRH") invites you to visit and discuss your recruitment needs with its team at Booth #1004 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About HRH Workforce

HRH is the one-stop shop for all companies facing recruitment and immigration challenges in the mining, construction and geoscience industries. HRH proposes complete recruitment and immigration packages to Canadians companies from those industries looking for qualified professionals and operational recruits to integrate their teams.

The company offers many services from the selection of potential candidates, through all the recruitment and immigration processes until the integration of the recruit to the new position. HRH can provide outstanding candidates for different positions such as drillers, labourers, mining and geological technicians, mechanics, engineers and many more. Canadian companies operating in the mining industry are invited to meet HRH's representatives at booth #1004 to discuss and find the best solutions for their HR needs.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

HRH Workforce

Sarah Berny, Senior Account Manager

514-612-7172

sarah.berny@hrhworkforce.com

www.hrhworkforce.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127057