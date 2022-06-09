Stagnating supply chains and chip shortages: Because of a lack of semiconductors, between 7 and 10 million fewer cars will be produced than planned in 2021 and 2022, and the auto industry will miss out on billions in sales. When will the scare come to an end? The carmakers probably underestimated the situation from the start. A few months ago, they believed that there would soon be enough semiconductors for their vehicles again. But they were wrong - the chip shortage has become a permanent problem that has now hit the industry like a tornado. And this, of all things, at a time when manufacturers want to make a massive switch to e-mobility, for which even more specialized semiconductors are needed. The German technology group Infineon can hardly save itself from orders in the automotive sector. How is Germany performing as an industrial high-tech location?

