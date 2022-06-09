PRODWAYS: Prodways Group expands its market reach through a new distribution partnership with Dental Axess



Prodways Group announces a strategic distribution partnership with Dental Axess, a leading integrator of digital dental systems, thus expanding its global reach for its industry appraised MovingLight printer series and associated materials. The partnership will strengthen Prodways capacity to address large players of the dental industry who are printing high volumes of dental parts and require industrial production capacity, leading to more multi-printer installations.

Prodways Group, a specialist in 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, has entered into a distribution agreement for its MovingLight printer line and associated materials with Dental Axess, a global and independent integrator of CAD/CAM solutions for dental clinics and laboratories. With this agreement, Prodways will reinforce its presence in the dental market in Europe and North America and establish commercial presence in Australia.

The MovingLight printer and material line offered by Prodways has gained a strong momentum in the dental industry in the recent years thanks to its unique combination of industrial productivity and best-in-class accuracy. The technical quality of its systems and the expertise of its team compared to competitors led Dental Axess to choose Prodways as its preferred partner for high-volumes printers serving the dental market.

"Prodways' printers offer customers a next level printing experience when it comes to scaling up digital manufacturing in the dental industry, especially in the clear aligner sector." explains Per Claesson, CEO and Co-founder at Dental Axess. "The unique ability to print dozens of models within minutes while achieving superior precision even for the most demanding applications will allow us to serve our customer base who is experiencing strong growth and needs to move to larger systems".

Dental Axess has accompanied the fast-paced digitalization of the dental industry since its inception in 2011 and proposes a complete offer of CAD/CAM software, hardware and service for dental labs, clinics and industrial manufacturers. With offices in Switzerland, USA, Canada, Colombia and Australia, it serves thousands of dental professionals in 4 continents as a value-added reseller but also with in-house developed solutions. "Dental Axess has an in-depth knowledge of the dental technologies, uniquely developed digital workflows and markets" says Alban d'Halluin, CEO at Prodways printers, "we are thrilled to partner which such an experienced team. We believe that their expertise in local markets will help accelerate Prodways sales and success with new customers".

Prodways and Dental Axess partnership aims at strengthening the offer for industrial systems in the dental sector. With the increased penetration of intraoral scanners, the demand for large-scale manufacturing continues to surge on many applications: clear aligners for orthodontics, crowns & bridges for prosthetics, digital dentures, etc. Many professionals turn to external experts to help them operate their digital transition. Prodways and Dental Axess combined expertise will deliver a comprehensive approach to large scale printing of dental parts, allowing professionals to scale-up from desktop solutions to industrial printers as their activity continues to grow.

Dental Axess will also integrate Prodways manufacturing system into its unique cloud based data management system Xflow, allowing for a seamless Scan to Print workflow using only web based technology. Xflow customers can manage their complete digital workflow, including case approval from doctors, with direct integration with intra-oral scanners and now also manufacturing through Prodways MovingLight printers.

Dental Axess will present the Prodways solutions at the Dental Bern 2022 exhibition taking place in Bern June 9th to 11th at booth 3.0 C550.







About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2021 revenue of €71 million.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter





Contacts

INVESTORS CONTACT

Hugo Soussan

Investor relations

Tél: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com



Claire Riffaud

Investor relations

Tél: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79/ criffaud@actus.fr





MEDIA CONTACT

Manon Clairet

Financial medias relations

Tél: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr





About Dental Axess

Dental Axess is an independent integrator of CAD/CAM solutions for dental clinics and laboratories based in Europe, Australia/New Zealand and North and South America. We enable customers to move from traditional working methods to partly or fully digital workflows by providing professional consultancy, cutting-edge products and solutions, specialist training and around-the-clock customer support.

Dental Axess was founded upon the belief that digital dentistry gives dental professionals new possibilities to improve the patients' experience. We understand the challenges and deeply believe in helping and guiding dental professionals to become partly or fully digitalized and to gain the full benefits of a perfect workflow.

For further information: www.dentalaxess.com





Contacts

PRESS CONTACT

Dental Axess Management AG

Patricia Zoller

Talacker 35

8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 (0)44 552 01 01 / patricia.zoller@dentalaxess.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mZmblcdml5eVy2yfaJyZaWJqb5xok5TIbWSVlGNsl8jIa5tnypmVacXIZnBlnmdv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74929-cp_prodways_dentalaxess_en.pdf