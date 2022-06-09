BioInvent International: BioInvent Appoints Sylvie Ryckebusch as Chief Business Officer

Over 20 years' experience as pharmaceutical business development executive

Will join BioInvent's executive management team

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 09, 2022 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces the appointment of Sylvie Ryckebusch as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Sylvie Ryckebusch is a pharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of experience in business development, alliance management, and corporate strategy. She has held senior leadership roles in both large multi-national corporations and biotech companies and has closed numerous biotech deals at all stages of a product life cycle. She has supported BioInvent on a part time basis since 2019 and with the new position as CBO, she will join the company's executive management team.

Prior to joining BioInvent, Sylvie has served in key positions at Serono, Merck KGaA, and Index Ventures as well as McKinsey and Company and the Harvard Business School. Sylvie holds a PhD in neurobiology from the California Institute of Technology and BSc degrees in physics and mathematics from the University of Maryland.

"Sylvie Ryckebusch has already made an important contribution to the development of BioInvent's business, including the licensing deal with CASI Pharmaceuticals in 2020, the restructuring of a clinical development agreement with Cancer Research UK in 2021, and a supply and clinical collaboration agreement with MSD/Merck on BI-1808 in 2021. I look forward to working more closely with Sylvie as we continue to progress our exciting pipeline of immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer through clinical development and towards market, with several potential partnering opportunities along the way" said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

