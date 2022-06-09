News summary:

Enterprises and service providers need to improve the speed, scale and cost-efficiency of uCPE deployments

ADVA's new Ensemble SaaS MANO accelerates rollout of virtualized services

Combined with ADVA's comprehensive managed service offering, Ensemble SaaS MANO removes the risk of investing in uCPE infrastructure

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched the market's first NFV management and orchestration (MANO) platform delivered through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. ADVA's Ensemble SaaS MANO simplifies and accelerates uCPE deployments, ensuring faster time to revenue for communication service provider (CSP) and enterprise customers. Hosted in the public cloud and managed by ADVA or its partners, the offering provides access to critical management tools while delivering significant cost savings. It enables CSPs and enterprises to harness the opportunities of virtualization without major investment in resources or training.

"MANO is key to NFV and uCPE success. But for many operators, leveraging a solution that meets business and operational requirements without massive investment has been a real challenge. That all changes with the introduction of our Ensemble SaaS MANO. Now CSPs, integrators and enterprises can access a MANO platform built from the ground up for the NFV domain in an easy, affordable way," said Mike Heffner, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Our Ensemble SaaS MANO takes the agility and cost-efficiency of cloud-based services to the next level. For many customers, it will unlock the door to the full benefits of network virtualization."

ADVA's new Ensemble SaaS MANO can be purchased through a flexible, simple and success-based subscription model. It provides cost-efficient access to an open NFV MANO architecture that supports the rollout of secure virtualized service at scale across multiple locations. The unique way of accessing the solution enables customers to make major savings on operational expenditure and offers CSPs the opportunity to establish new business before investing upfront in uCPE infrastructure. What's more, Ensemble SaaS MANO provides the ability to migrate from SaaS to a self-managed model if customers choose to make the switch in the future.

"By making our Ensemble MANO solution available as a SaaS offering, we're empowering many more customers to seize the advantages of uCPE. It unlocks a range of new applications for enterprises and gives CSPs instant access to new revenue streams. And for our technology partners, it offers a way to deliver turn-key solutions and drive higher-value services to end customers," commented Prayson Pate, CTO of Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Ensemble SaaS MANO creates a risk-free path to uCPE success. It will be key to helping businesses across the world achieve their virtualization vision."

