Recognized industrial manufacturing leader Elaine Cowley has joined Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation business helping clients fundamentally change the way they discover, create, make and sell products by powering innovation and autonomous operations with a digital value chain.

The people of Kalypso combine unparalleled expertise in innovation and digital technologies with depth of experience across the consumer, life sciences and industrial high-tech industries. Cowley brings over 20 years of experience of industrial consulting, sales and business development services with manufacturing and supply chain organizations to Kalypso to grow the consumer practice in EMEA.

"Kalypso's roots are in the consumer industry, and as we continue to grow our foothold in the EMEA region, Elaine's leadership and client experience will be crucial to our success," said John Woods, global director of the EMEA region at Kalypso. "In this role she will be a valuable asset driving regional investment and growth."

Cowley has a track record of delivering profitable business outcomes by working with clients to increase agility, reduce operational costs and mitigate risk. She has held practice leadership and market development roles at major consulting firms. Most recently, she served as a partner at IBM Consulting Services for the industrial sector with focus on data-driven connected manufacturing and AT&T as global IoT sales director for factory and supply chain solutions. She was also the emerging technology practice leader at IBM, leading partner and ecosystem initiatives to deliver enterprise digital and cloud solutions.

"The consumer industry is one that is going to see significant change over the next decade and I'm excited to be at the forefront of that with Kalypso," said Cowley. "My past two decades working with industrial organizations give me a keen insight into the challenges manufacturing and supply chain organizations face in this ever-evolving landscape. As the practice lead for Kalypso's consumer clients in EMEA, I'm looking forward to using my experiences with some of the world's largest industrial organizations to elevate how Kalypso's EMEA clients discover, create, make and sell better."

Learn more about Kalypso's consumer practice and how its advancing client business.

About Kalypso

Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) business, helps clients fundamentally change the way they discover, create, make and sell products by powering innovation and autonomous operations with a digital value chain. From product ideation to production to the end customer, Kalypso provides professional services in strategy and change management, data science and artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, and managed services. Kalypsonians bring deep expertise in discrete, hybrid and process industries and serve clients around the world. For more information, visit kalypso.com. Follow @Kalypso on LinkedIn and @KalypsoROK on Twitter.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

