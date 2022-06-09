Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with J & C Media of North Vancouver, BC to provide the Company with marketing and shareholder relations services effective May 4, 2022 for an initial term of 12 months.

J & C Media will be responsible for helping the Company implement a comprehensive investor relations program as the corporate marketing strategists, with key focuses on developing new potential investors, managing its current data base and email lists, regular communication with shareholders, dissemination of news, managing content, all marketing and social media.

As a result of the principals behind J & C Media being long term shareholders (who currently own 13.88% of the shares) and recent lenders to the Company (see Press Release dated May 4, 2022), J & C Media has an in-depth knowledge of the Company and its stakeholders, therefore, it is pre-eminently qualified to assist the Company with this important function.

John Gravelle, CEO and President of Foremost Lithium, comments, "We believe adding J & C Media will play a pivotal role in expanding our reach in the investment community as well as maintaining current shareholder confidence through an effective investor relations and marketing strategy."

The Company has retained J & C media at a fee of $7,500 per month plus any reasonable out of pocket expenses.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is a resource company driven to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing energy decarbonization, especially when it comes to vehicles. The company is hyper-focused in continued exploration and growth on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost also holds its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, exploration findings, results and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost's public filings under Foremost's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

