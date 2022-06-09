OL GROUPE: PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, 8 June 2022

In response to information published today by RMC Sports and L'Equipe, OL Groupe confirms that it is aware of ongoing discussions between several potential investors and the shareholders who have expressed an interest in selling their shares, with a view to reorganising OL Groupe's shareholder structure and strengthening its capital.

The process is underway. There is currently no assurance that the discussions will lead to a transaction.



OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

