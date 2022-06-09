Online retailer Wholee reveals pet products won big among online shoppers in first quarter 2022

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly-growing zero markup and ethical online retail app Wholee (https://www.wholeeshopping.com/) has revealed that the top products consumers on both sides of the Atlantic have been looking to get their hands on so far in 2022.

Wholee's data reveals the top UK and US purchases on the rapidly growing site. Of UK consumers' top 10 products, five were clothing and apparel items, with a ladies' skirt proving to be the UK's most popular item with almost 3,500 purchases. Other products in the UK top 10 included a smart watch (5th) and an electric drill (7th). US consumers looked outdoors for their top product, purchasing a hummingbird feeder more than any other product in the first three months of this year. Men's summer beach shoes (7th) and a walking and talking rabbit soft toy (9th) were other top products for US consumers so far this year.

Examining broader sales categories, pet products were a clear favourite of shoppers stateside, with the proportion of total sales made up by pet products nearly 3 times larger in the US than the UK. UK consumers on the other hand focused more on their property than their pets, purchasing 58 per cent more furniture and decoration products than US customers.

Overall, UK consumers spent almost $13 more per shop than US consumers, with a UK basket averaging $73.50 in comparison to the US average of $60.70.

Commenting on the data, Wholee spokesperson Eleanor Thomas said:

"This data provides an insight into exactly what US and UK consumers are looking for when they shop on online marketplaces. The prevalence of clothes in the UK's top 10 products in comparison to the US shows that UK consumers are more inclined to shop for clothes first and foremost. On the other hand, US consumers' wider variety of product selection, including more pet-related purchases, shows a willingness to explore a wider variety of products available online.

"We will use this data to help fuel our continuous improvement of the customer experience at Wholee. We always put people before profits, and this detailed insight into our customers' preferences gives us the tools to provide exactly what consumers are looking for."

