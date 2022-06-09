Collaboration Launches a Value-Generating Program to Create Brand-New Customer Experiences that Leverage Digital Technologies

Nojima Corporation (TSE:7419, "Nojima") today announced a partnership with GlobalLogic Japan, Ltd. ("GlobalLogic Japan"), a Japanese subsidiary of GlobalLogic Inc., acquired by Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") in July 2021. The collaboration intends to accelerate the development and implementation of Nojima's Digital Transformation ("DX") strategy.

The co-creation program focuses on the deployment of brand-new customer experiences that integrate GlobalLogic's digital engineering with Nojima's digitalization initiatives. The program targets accelerating the transformation of Nojima's brick-and-mortar stores, as well as its unique "consulting-based sales" approach1 for home appliance sales in Japan.

Co-Creation Program Background and Future Roadmap

Nojima holds a corporate-level goal to better contribute to Japan's domestic industry through the roll out of its digital GS4 strategy (Good, Soft, Support, Service, Setting). To that end, Nojima aims to migrate to a total solution company, leveraging DX to provide new value to customers' lives in terms of diversity and convenience.

Nojima leverages digital technologies to improve the efficiency of business operations, such as increasing the productivity of services and business processes and establishing high-quality customer service models. Also, the company is proactively generating value through DX in the new domains of digital home appliances and its communication business.

To accelerate its DX strategy, Nojima will leverage GlobalLogic's vast capabilities and global talent, local presence, and expertise in improving end-customer experiences in the B to C domain. Furthermore, Nojima, GlobalLogic Japan and Hitachi will continue the discussion to evolve the program to provide new customer experiences with better visibility throughout the partnership.

The program will support consolidating Nojima's DX initiatives to reinforce its "inspiring services." Program objectives may include developing initiatives to improve customer satisfaction, constructing a platform using digital engineering technology, and developing applications that strengthen the connection to end users.

About Nojima Corporation

The Nojima Group aims to migrate to a total solution company in the era of IoT, where all home appliances are connected through the Internet or mobile devices. As a "close consultant," Nojima provides new values to customers by helping them explore a desired "smart life."

Given its unique customer service strategy "consulting-based sales," Nojima is the only home appliance specialty store where its own employees recommend products based on the demand of each customer, whereas dispatching a salesperson from manufacturers and carriers is the mainstream in the home appliance sales industry.

Nojima Group currently is operating its digital home appliance specialty stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area, nationwide mobile carrier stores, Internet business, and overseas stores. Nojima has established an organization structure to bring a comfortable lifestyle to the customers by providing a variety of product selection as well as support services, focusing on digital home appliances. To enrich the lives of customers, we, Nojima, as a consultant of your "smart life," aim to deliver "inspiring services" beyond customers' expectations. For more information on Nojima, please visit the company's website at https://www.nojima.co.jp.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems Services, Green Energy Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

____________________

1Nojima's unique customer service and sales strategy. In the store, there is no salesperson dispatched by the manufacturers. Instead Nojima's own employees provide consulting services to customers and recommend products from different manufacturers based on the demand of each customer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005370/en/

Contacts:

GlobalLogic Inc. (Global)

Heather Ailara

211 Communications

+1.973.567.6040

heather@211comms.com