The "Sweden Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risks to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Swedish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, cash and direct debits during the review-period (2017-21e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Swedish cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Swedish cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, credit transfers, cash and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments

Ecommerce market analysis

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Swedish cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards

The competitive landscape of the Swedish cards and payments industry

Report Scope

The proliferation of digital-only banks will support payment card market growth. Digital-only bank N26 launched in Sweden in November 2018, while Revolut launched its banking services in the country in January 2022. The latter offers individual and business accounts along with a Mastercard-branded debit card. Other digital-only banks offering bank accounts and debit cards in the country include Northmill Bank, bunq, and Rocker.

The adoption of contactless payments for public transport will further drive payment card usage. In February 2021, Stockholm rolled out an open-loop contactless payment system on public transport across the city. Commuters can now pay for metro, rail, bus, tram, and boat trips by tapping their contactless card or NFC-enabled mobile wallet solution against card readers. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express contactless cards are all accepted, as are digital wallet solutions including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.

Sweden's merchant acquiring space saw a series of mergers and acquisitions during the review period. Swedbank acquired PayEx (a Swedish payment services provider operating in the Nordic region) in May 2017. In November 2017, Ingenico acquired payment services provider Bambora to offer integrated and omnichannel solutions. Ingenico was later acquired by Worldline in November 2020. Elavon acquired Swedish payment processing company Payius in October 2019. In June 2021, Italian payment processor Nexi acquired Nets for EUR7.8 billion ($9.5 billion). The deal made Nexi one of the leading acquirers in the Nordics and the second-largest acquirer in Sweden. In October 2021, Worldline acquired Handelsbanken's card-acquiring business in Nordic countries including Sweden.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Companies Mentioned

Swedbank

SEB

Nordea

Handelsbanken

ICA Banken

Lansforsakringar Bank

IKANO Bank

Mastercard

Visa

American Express

Diners Club

Nexi

Worldline

Elavon

PaypPal

AfterPay

Apple Pay

Samsung Pay

Google Pay

Klarna

Swish

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjuyz2

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005516/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900