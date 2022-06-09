DJ TUI AG: Directorate Change

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate Change 09-Jun-2022 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

09 June 2022

TUI AG

Directorate change

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed on 08 June 2022 that Mr Christian Baier was appointed as a new member (shareholder representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board by the Local Court Hanover effective as of 31 May 2022. No further details remain to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13.

