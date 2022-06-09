Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of an airborne gravity/magnetic survey over their Russell South Uranium Project which lies on the south-central edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.

"The Russell Lake project is within a favourable geologic area since it's close to the southern edge of the Athabasca Basin that has relatively shallow drill targets and nearby uranium deposition including the historic Key Lake Mine (22 km WSW) and the Baseload / 92 Energy discoveries (28 km NE)" said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "The regional airborne gravity results suggest our claims cover important geologic contacts and our current gravity survey results will allow us to define specific targets for follow-up ground geophysics and drilling."

Highlights

Purepoint will be conducting an airborne Gravity Gradiometer, Gravity and Magnetic Survey across the entire project.

The survey will cover 974 kilometres of flight at 100 metre spacings.

Results and interpretations should be complete by the end of June.

Figure 1: Russell South Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/127065_eeaaf20aa45acad6_002full.jpg

Russell South Project

The 100% owned Russell Lake Project is located near the south-central edge of the Athabasca Basin covering an area of 13,320 hectares. The project adjoins the Moore Lake Project, owned by Skyharbour Resources Ltd., with their high-grade Maverick Zone that returned 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres from hole ML-199 (Skyharbour PR, Feb. 27, 2017). Also located near the southern edge of the Athabasca Basin is the Key Lake Mine, 22 km WSW, that produced over 200 million pounds of uranium at a grade averaging 2.3% U3O8 between 1983 and 1997.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

