4basebio Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 9

9 June 2022

4basebio PLC
("4basebio" or the "Company")
Annual General Meeting 2022 ("AGM")

4basebio Plc (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA and mRNA vaccines, announces that all of the resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

The Company also wishes to again draw attention to the investor meeting being held on 13 June 2022, through the Investor Meet Company platform at 10.00am. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register interest here:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/register-investor

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC +44 (0)12 2396 7943

Heikki Lanckriet

Nominated Adviser +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson

Broker +44 (0)20 7220 0500

finnCap Ltd

Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use and develop non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads. The immediate objectives of 4basebio are to continue the validation of its DNA products and Hermes technology and commence revenue generation during 2022. 4basebio also continues to advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and cell and gene delivery solutions.

